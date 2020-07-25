  • Strong putting brings Harris English a 6-under 65 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Harris English makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English birdies No. 17 in Round 2 at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Harris English makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.