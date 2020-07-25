Harris English hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Harris English had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, English hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, English's 183 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 6 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, English's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 8 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, English's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 6 under for the round.