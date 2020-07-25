-
-
Hank Lebioda rebounds from poor front in second round of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Hank Lebioda’s 32-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Hank Lebioda sinks a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lebioda finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Hank Lebioda's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Lebioda's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.