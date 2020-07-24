-
-
Greg Chalmers putts well in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Greg Chalmers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chalmers finished his round tied for 140th at 4 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Greg Chalmers had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Greg Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to even for the round.
Chalmers hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Chalmers's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.