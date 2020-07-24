-
George McNeill rebounds from poor front in second round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, George McNeill hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McNeill finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 15th, George McNeill's 144 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved George McNeill to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, McNeill had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNeill to even-par for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, McNeill chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNeill to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, McNeill's 157 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to even for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, McNeill reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.
McNeill got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to even-par for the round.
