Fabián Gómez shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabián Gómez hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 115th at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.
At the 416-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Gómez stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Gómez missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Gómez to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 under for the round.
Gómez got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.
