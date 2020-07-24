In his second round at the 3M Open, Erik van Rooyen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Erik van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, van Rooyen hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, van Rooyen's 83 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.