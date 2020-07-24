-
Erik van Rooyen rebounds from poor front in second round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Erik van Rooyen on the state of his game prior to 3M Open
Prior to the 2020 3M Open, Erik van Rooyen talks about where his game is at heading into the week ahead.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Erik van Rooyen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Erik van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, van Rooyen hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, van Rooyen's 83 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
