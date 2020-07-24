In his second round at the 3M Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-5 sixth, Grillo's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Grillo's 85 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Grillo's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.