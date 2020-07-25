-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Frittelli hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.
