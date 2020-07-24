-
Doug Ghim shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Doug Ghim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 27th at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-4 third, Ghim's 162 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
