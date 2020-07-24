In his second round at the 3M Open, Dominic Bozzelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his round tied for 139th at 4 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Bozzelli's tee shot went 135 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Bozzelli's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Bozzelli got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.

Bozzelli got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Bozzelli's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Bozzelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Bozzelli to 6 over for the round.