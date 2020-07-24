-
Doc Redman putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Doc Redman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his round tied for 101st at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Doc Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Doc Redman to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Redman had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
Redman hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Redman to even for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.
