In his second round at the 3M Open, Derek Ernst hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ernst finished his round tied for 60th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Ernst got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Ernst hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ernst reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Ernst hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Ernst's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 3 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ernst to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Ernst's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 2 under for the round.