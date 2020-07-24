In his second round at the 3M Open, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

Denny McCarthy got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McCarthy's 157 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, McCarthy's 180 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.