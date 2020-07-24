David Lingmerth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 118th at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lingmerth had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Lingmerth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lingmerth's 190 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Lingmerth had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Lingmerth suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lingmerth at 1 under for the round.