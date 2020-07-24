-
-
David Hearn shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
David Hearn hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 106th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Hearn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
Hearn hit his tee shot 256 yards to the fairway bunker on the 379-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hearn to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.