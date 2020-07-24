Danny Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 6th at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Lee had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.