Daniel Chopra hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Chopra finished his round tied for 145th at 5 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Chopra had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chopra to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Chopra hit his 73 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Chopra to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Chopra chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chopra to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Chopra's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Chopra got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chopra to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Chopra chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chopra to 2 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Chopra's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Chopra had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chopra to 2 over for the round.