-
-
D.J. Trahan shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, D.J. Trahan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trahan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On his second stroke on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Trahan went into the water and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
Trahan's tee shot went 178 yards to the native area and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 228-yard par-3 13th. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Trahan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Trahan at 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.