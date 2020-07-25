-
Chris Stroud shoots 3-over 38 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, Chris Stroud hit 1 of 8 fairways and 5 of 10 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 153rd at 4 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
At the 416-yard par-4 first, Stroud got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.
Stroud got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 3 over for the round.
