Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 14th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kirk hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 12th, Kirk hit his 245 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kirk hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to even for the round.