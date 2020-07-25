-
-
Chris Baker shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Chris Baker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Baker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Baker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Baker hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.