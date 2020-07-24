-
-
Chesson Hadley putts himself to an even-par second round of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 88th at even par; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Chesson Hadley chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hadley's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.