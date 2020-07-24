Chase Seiffert hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Seiffert's tee shot went 149 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Seiffert chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.