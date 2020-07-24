Chase Koepka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 27th at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Koepka had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Koepka hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Koepka hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 3 under for the round.