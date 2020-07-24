-
Charley Hoffman shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 151st at 6 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoffman had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 1 over for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
