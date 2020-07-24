Charles Howell III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Charles Howell III had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Howell III's 164 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.

Howell III tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Howell III had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 6 under for the round.