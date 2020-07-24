Charl Schwartzel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 4th at 8 under with Bo Van Pelt; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Schwartzel had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

Schwartzel hit his tee shot 298 yards to the fairway bunker on the 437-yard par-4 14th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

Schwartzel hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Schwartzel's tee shot went 169 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Schwartzel's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Schwartzel suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwartzel at 3 under for the round.