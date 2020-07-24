Chad Campbell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Campbell finished his day tied for 125th at 3 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Campbell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campbell to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Campbell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Campbell to 2 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Campbell's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Campbell hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Campbell to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Campbell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Campbell to 3 over for the round.

Campbell got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campbell to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Campbell hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campbell to 3 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Campbell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campbell to 6 over for the round.