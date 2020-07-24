In his second round at the 3M Open, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Tringale's 185 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Tringale chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

Tringale's tee shot went 286 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tringale had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tringale hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.