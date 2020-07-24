Cameron Percy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 115th at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Percy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt for eagle. This put Percy at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Percy had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Percy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Percy's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.