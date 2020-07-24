In his second round at the 3M Open, Cameron Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 5th at 9 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Cameron Davis's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

Davis's tee shot went 305 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Davis had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.