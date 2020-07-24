-
Bubba Watson shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson birdies No. 5 in Round 2 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Bubba Watson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Watson's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Watson's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
