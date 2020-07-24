-
Brooks Koepka finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka sinks a 38-foot birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Brooks Koepka makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.
Koepka got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Koepka's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Koepka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Koepka at even for the round.
