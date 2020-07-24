Bronson Burgoon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Burgoon finished his round tied for 6th at 6 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Bronson Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Burgoon's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

Burgoon hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Burgoon chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.