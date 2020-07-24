-
Bronson Burgoon comes back from a rocky start in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Tony Finau’s hot streak continues, Richy Werenski takes the early lead
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of the 3M Open where Tony Finau’s hot play continued after this Top 10 last week, Richy Werenski took the solo lead with a 63 and defending champion Matthew Wolff had some on-course trouble with a beetle.
Bronson Burgoon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Burgoon finished his round tied for 6th at 6 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Bronson Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Burgoon's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
Burgoon hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Burgoon chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
