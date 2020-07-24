-
Brice Garnett shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Brice Garnett hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Garnett hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 271 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Garnett's 95 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
