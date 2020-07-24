In his second round at the 3M Open, Brian Harman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Brian Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Harman's 176 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Harman had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Harman's 161 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

Harman missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 6 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 5 under for the round.

Harman hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, he sank his approach from 101 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Harman to 7 under for the round.