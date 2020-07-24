In his second round at the 3M Open, Brian Gay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 117th at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Gay's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

Gay hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gay to even for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Gay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Gay had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.