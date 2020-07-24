Brendon de Jonge hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. De Jonge finished his round tied for 130th at 4 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, de Jonge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving de Jonge to 1 over for the round.

De Jonge got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving de Jonge to 3 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, de Jonge chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved de Jonge to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, de Jonge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved de Jonge to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, de Jonge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving de Jonge to 2 over for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, de Jonge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved de Jonge to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, de Jonge's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, de Jonge hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved de Jonge to 5 over for the round.

De Jonge got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving de Jonge to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, de Jonge hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved de Jonge to 7 over for the round.