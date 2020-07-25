In his second round at the 3M Open, Brandon Hagy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

Brandon Hagy had a 353-yard drive to the left intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hagy's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hagy's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hagy hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.