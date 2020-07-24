-
-
Branden Grace shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Branden Grace makes birdie on No. 4 in Round 2 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Branden Grace makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Branden Grace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 15th, Grace's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Grace hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Grace had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.