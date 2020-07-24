-
-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
-
The Takeaway
Tony Finau’s hot streak continues, Richy Werenski takes the early lead
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of the 3M Open where Tony Finau’s hot play continued after this Top 10 last week, Richy Werenski took the solo lead with a 63 and defending champion Matthew Wolff had some on-course trouble with a beetle.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 4th at 8 under with Charl Schwartzel; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Van Pelt chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Van Pelt at even-par for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Van Pelt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.