In his second round at the 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 4th at 8 under with Charl Schwartzel; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Van Pelt chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Van Pelt at even-par for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Van Pelt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.