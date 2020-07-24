-
Bo Hoag shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Bo Hoag hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 28th at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hoag's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Hoag hit his 112 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.
Hoag his second shot was a drop and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Hoag to 1 over for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.
