-
-
Bill Haas shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, Bill Haas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.
After a 323 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Haas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
Haas got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Haas's 172 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.