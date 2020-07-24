Bernd Wiesberger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wiesberger finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Bernd Wiesberger had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bernd Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Wiesberger hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Wiesberger had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Wiesberger's 159 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Wiesberger had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Wiesberger's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Wiesberger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Wiesberger's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wiesberger hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wiesberger had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Wiesberger chipped in his third shot from 27 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 5 under for the round.