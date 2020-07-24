Ben Taylor hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Ben Taylor had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Taylor's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 6 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 5 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 5 under for the round.