Ben Martin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 129th at 3 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Martin had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Martin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Martin's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 3 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Martin went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.