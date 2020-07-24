-
Beau Hossler shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a 300 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hossler's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
