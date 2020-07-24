Austin Cook hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Cook reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Cook at 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Cook missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Cook to 1 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to even for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Cook's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.