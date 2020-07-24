In his second round at the 3M Open, Arjun Atwal hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Atwal finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Arjun Atwal's 163 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Arjun Atwal to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Atwal had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Atwal chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 3 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 4 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Atwal hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 5 under for the round.

Atwal got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 4 under for the round.