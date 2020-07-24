Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 141st at 6 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Putnam had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 1 over for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 4 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 5 over for the round.